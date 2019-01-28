No Fixed Address launches health practice The agency has hired former Fresh Squeezed Ideas president Dorothy Czylyski to lead the fully integrated offering.

No Fixed Address (NFA) has added a healthcare practice to its expanding list of services, hiring Dorothy Czylyski to run the division as head of health.

Czylyski was most recently president of market research firm Fresh Squeezed Ideas, but also has experience at health-focused agencies such as Klick, Script Medical and Publicis’ Medicus Life Brands.

The new division will take the same integrated approach that NFA uses for clients in other verticals, with services including creative, strategic planning, digital, production, PR and media. The new division already counts virtual healthcare company Right Health and employee benefits startup League as clients.

Coming into the role, Czylyski says NFA’s integrated approach is what will set its health practice apart from those at other agencies.

“Most healthcare clients will work with a traditional advertising agency to execute their marketing and promotional materials but need to hire additional specialized agencies to provide services such as market research, advisory board expertise, PR or media,” she said in a release, adding that NFA’s focus on flexibility and low overhead will help make the full suite of services more accessible. “[Healthcare clients] want an agency partner that has a full grasp of the communications landscape and has the agility necessary to adapt to the rapidly changing digital environment. But they also must be able to afford this level of service.”

Adding a health practice is the latest move by No Fixed Address in its efforts to become a full-service agency, adding media and public relations practices in 2018. Last week, it picked up an integrated assignment for the Dairy Farmers of Ontario.