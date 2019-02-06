GoDaddy’s Raptors-inspired onesie The web hosting platform introduces a onesie in the second phase of its "CJ's PJs" campaign.

GoDaddy has taken the coziness of its C.J. Miles partnership to the next level.

Last week, the web hosting platform launched the second phase of the CJ’s PJs campaign, adding the “And-Onesie” to pyjamas already available on a micro-site created in partnership with Toronto Raptors basketball player C.J. Miles. The flashy sheep and basketball onesie was created by Toronto’s Drake General Store.

The product is being promoted in a digital spot showing Miles (“of CJ’s PJs’ fame”) introduce the onesie to a group of business execs or investors and explaining that it’s so comfortable he can “rest easy wherever I am,” be it on a ride at an amusement park or even at a bagpipe recital. As with some previous spots, the commercial ends with mention of GoDaddy’s website builder, nodding to the platform that has helped quirky businesses like his flourish.

Phase two of the campaign follows several similar efforts from GoDaddy, dating back to the launch of “Itty Bitty Ballers” in January 2017. Through an ongoing relationship with the Raptors and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the company has worked with the team’s Norman Powell. Meanwhile, it brought the concept to life in Quebec with the help of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Like the previous campaigns with Raptors players, GoDaddy’s agency Juniper Park\TBWA worked on the spot.