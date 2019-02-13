Tank makes series of hires and promotions The agency continues to grow, hiring a new ACD and naming a global CD for its health practice.

From left: Tank’s Mireille Fiset, Andréa Cardin-Lévèque, Kristine Bernard, Mélissa Lépine, Martin Bujold and Marina Longo.

Since last fall, Tank has announced a string of hires and promotions in Montreal, with many being made within its health department.

Following another set of hires and promotions at the agency in November, Tank has named Martin Martinez as senior global creative director of health. He joined the agency from Ogilvy Health in 2015 and most recently served as ECD at Tank.

In other creative hires, the agency has also brought on Martin Bujold as associate creative director. He was previously a creative lead at Geometry Global in Montreal.

Other additions at Tank include naming Mélissa Lépine as producer and video project manager, Kristine Bernard as medical editor, Mireille Fiset as a senior artistic director, Marina Longo as a project manager and Andréa Cardin-Lévèque as an account coordinator on the health team.

Back in the health practice, Tank has made a number of promotions. Former senior account manager Akwanne Onuoha has been promoted to head of business development for health in Europe, and Shaindy Offenheim has stepped in as senior director of global accounts. Meanwhile, Sahana Selladurai has been promoted to senior medical writer, Chloé Lorini to a manager of global projects and Camille Vachon to account coordinator within the health services practice.

These changes in Tank’s Canadians office were followed by a shuffle in New York, with Florence Michelet becoming SVP of account services and account supervisor Marie-Laurence Blanchard transferring from Montreal.