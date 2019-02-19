Corner Office Shifts: Blissco, Isodiol, RevitaLash A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

Blissco names CTO, adds to marketing and brand leadership

Wellness-focused cannabis brand Blissco has made several additions, led by Robin Killeen as chief technology officer. Killeen has spent the last 13 years with the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, most recently as director of technical development where he was responsible for developing and implementing technology at the company’s 30 gaming, racing and hospitality properties across Canada.

Blissco has also hired Jennifer Engele as brand and PR director, coming off 10 years with Pharmasave, most recently as national manager of marketing and communications. The company has also brought on Cesar Chung, a 20-year veteran of Johnson & Johnson’s medical device division, as marketing manager.

RevitaLash picks CMO as new president

Beauty brand RevitaLash has named Lori Jacobus, who was hired as CMO in 2017, as its new president to “shape and realize a modern vision for [the] brand,” according to CEO Michael Brinkenhoff. Prior to taking up marketing duties at RevitaLash, Jacobus was CMO at Murad Skincare until it was acquired by Unilever, and was SVP of marketing services at MGA Entertainment.

Isodiol creates CRO role, hires Kevin Swadish

Vancouver-based Isodiol, which manufactures and markets hemp-based beverages, skin care products, cosmetics and other over-the-counter goods – has hired Kevin Swadish in the newly created role of chief revenue officer, overseeing the revenue strategies for all of Isodiol’s CPG operations. Swadish comes from the U.S. and has previously been chief operating officer for Skyy Vodka and SVP of sales and marketing for alcohol distributor Young’s Market Company.

Isodiol’s consumer-facing brands include RapidCBD, Isoderm, Iso-Sport, CannaCeuticals and BioActive. The news of Swadish’s hiring comes as the company also announces its acquisition of CBD Naturals’ consumer brands, adding Hemp Rain, Rasa, Bliss Me, Fast CBD, and Simplex beverages to its portfolio.