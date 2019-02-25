Bleublancrouge makes a pair of senior hires The agency's recent Desjardins win has facilitated the recruitment of a new creative director and VP of account services.

On the heels of a major client win, Bleublancrouge has added two to its ranks in Montreal.

France Wong has been hired as VP account services, with Éric Chavagnac joining as a creative director. Both were recently at Sid Lee’s Montreal office, where Wong was in the same role and Chavagnac was as associate creative director.

After more than ten years at Sid Lee, Wong was promoted to her most recent role in March 2018, tasked with unifying the account services and media teams and with developing the agency’s media team. Chavagnac had worked at the agency for nearly a decade. Both worked on major accounts such as Loto-Québec, IGA-Sobeys, Videotron, Rona and Belairdirect.

In a statement, Bleublancrouge Montreal CEO Sébastien Fauré noted that the agency has a “great opportunity to bring in new, high-level talent” thanks to an AOR assignment with Desjardins awarded in November. The win includes handling both creative and media for the financial institution through Bleublancrouge and the Humanise Collective, a collection of seven agencies launched in October to collaborate on client work.