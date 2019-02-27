Cossette adds to design, digital leadership The agency names a design lead in Toronto and adds to its digital and data team in Montreal.

Cossette has strengthened its design and digital expertise with new appointments in Toronto and Montreal.

In Toronto, the agency has hired Luis Coderque (pictured, above) as group creative director. A newly created role for that office, Coderque has been tasked with leading the branding and design team.

Coderque has spent the last four years as a CD at Bruce Mau Design in Toronto, though he also brings experience from design teams at agencies across Europe and Australia. In a release, Cossette global CCO Carlos Moreno said Coderque would build on the agency’s existing design expertise, which has resulted in recognition such as a Cannes Lion win for its work with Humanity & Inclusion and the Silver Design Agency of the Year title last year.

The hiring follows another recent leadership appointment on Cossette’s Toronto creative team, with creative duo Craig McIntosh and Jaimes Zentil being promoted to ECD roles earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the agency has also made several senior appointments to enhance its digital services in Montreal.

Stéphane Alozy has been hired as VP and digital business lead, while Martin Talbot joins as director of business intelligence and data science.

Alozy was most recently VP of marketing at retail tech company Lightspeed HQ, though also has agency-side experience from Sid Lee and Publicis. At Cossette, he will work with clients that have a digital-led business model, as well as helping to accelerate their transformation in the areas of data and AI, for example.

Talbot brings experience in data and user research roles from numerous companies in the video game sector, such as Square Enix, Warner Bros. and EA. His new role at Cossette will have him using data, research, automated learning and digital marketing technology to assist clients in their digital transformations and identify insights to guide them in their business decisions.

The additions to the digital team in Montreal follow the promotion of Marian Borca, who has been with Cossette since 2007, to VP of technology last year.