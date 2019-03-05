Cartier wins pair of museum clients The Montreal agency will handle all marketing for the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History.

Montreal agency Cartier has expanded its presence in the arts and culture space.

The shop has picked up the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History, both based in the Ottawa region, as clients following a competitive search. It will handle all marketing activities for both organizations, including creative, strategy and media.

McCann Montreal (then known as Marketel) was previously named AOR for the museums, which are both part of the Canadian Museum of History Corporation, in 2015.

Cartier recently worked on a campaign for the Canadian Media Fund and a rooftop garden activation for IGA in Quebec last summer. It also counts L’Équipeur (Mark’s French counterpart) among its clients, having assisted the retailer with an ambassador-driven campaign for the Quebec market last year.