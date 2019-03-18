Fire & Flower launches cannabis ecomm platform Recreational cannabis is available online in Saskatchewan, though the site offers some features for customers in other provinces.

Fire & Flower has launched its online retail platform for cannabis shoppers.

Like other cannabis ecomm platforms, Fire & Flower’s site allows users to browse products based on things like format (such a dry flower or oil), strain type and THC/CBD levels. Customers in Saskatchewan can make their purchase online and decide whether to have it delivered or choose a “click and collect” option to pick it up in a store nearby. The site, like others, also includes an educational section that gives shoppers resources to inform them about products that are right for them.

Fire & Flower currently operates two retail locations in Saskatchewan and eight in Alberta, and has so far announced two deals with lottery winners looking to open cannabis stores in Ontario. While Saskatchewan allows licensed retailers to sell cannabis online, Alberta and Ontario have restricted online sales to only be conducted by provincial crown corps (the AGLC in Alberta and Ontario Cannabis Store in Ontario).

However, shoppers in other provinces are still permitted to buy cannabis accessories – like pipes and grinders – online, which Fire & Flower is allowing them to do, confirming their location as well as their age when first accessing the site. Also, while they can’t make purchases online or have products delivered on their own, shoppers in Alberta do have the ability to browse the selection of their local Fire & Flower store online and see what is currently in stock, and reserve an order for pick-up in store.

The site was developed by HiFyre, a digital product design studio that Fire & Flower acquired last year. HiFyre had previously developed online cannabis platforms and patient management systems on the medical side of the industry for the likes of Mettrum Cannabis (which was later acquired by Canopy Growth, becoming its medical Spectrum Cannabis brand).