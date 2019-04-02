Anomaly Toronto names first chief strategy officer Laura Rowan joins from the agency's New York office to grow its capabilities.

Anomaly Toronto has brought on Laura Rowan as its first chief strategy officer as it looks to expand its capabilities.

Rowan has spent the last six years at Anomaly’s New York office, working on U.S. and global campaigns for clients including Hershey, Panera, YouTube, Google, NBC Sports and Budweiser. Her work with Budweiser included repositioning the brand in international markets, as well as several of the brand’s highly recognizable Super Bowl spots.

While Anomaly Toronto has strategic planning talent, Franke Rodriguez, CEO of Anomaly in New York and Toronto says the office has not had a definitive leader to guide the department and shape the direction of its offering. Behind the scenes, Rowan worked with leadership in Anomaly’s New York office to expand its strategic capabilities, which Rodriguez hopes can also be done in Toronto. He points to higher level things like innovation strategy, digital transformation, ecosystem planning and performance marketing as capabilities that can be added to its brand strategy and connections planning capabilities.

In the fall, Anomaly Toronto named Candace Borland as its new president and managing partner, adding “another tier of leadership” to the agency, which had grown and added several new clients since Rodriguez added CEO duties for the agency’s New York office to his role in Toronto in 2017.