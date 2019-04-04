Mass Minority bolsters tech capabilities with Dynamic Mind The agency has partnered with the digital development shop to expand its offering.

Dynamic Mind CEO Jason Smith (left) and Mass Minority president Brent Rivard.

Mass Minority has struck a strategic partnership with Dynamic Mind, a tech-driven creative shop with offices in Toronto and Buenos Aires, to help accelerate the development of its technology and digital offerings.

The partnership will help bolster Mass Minority’s data-led creative approach through Dynamic Mind’s technology-based digital development capabilities, while giving the latter greater full-service creative chops, according to a press release.

All five members of Dynamic Mind’s team moved into Mass Minority’s Toronto office on April 1, and CEO Jason Smith took on new responsibilities as chief technology officer within the agency.

The deal also gives Mass Minority, which focuses on creating and distributing content through its tech- and data-driven platforms, access to resources available through Dynamic Mind’s second office in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The latter lists gamification, AR and VR, app development, ecommerce and big data among its capabilities.

“When we sat down not too long ago and said we need to build this out, we need somebody at the table early with our clients right in the briefing stage,” says Mass Minority president Brent Rivard, “it just became a logical and smart business decision.”

He says the agency was looking to grow its technology and digital offering “exponentially” and that striking a partnership was the fastest and most efficient way of doing so – outside of acquiring the capabilities outright.

Rivard had previously worked with Smith during his previous time at Anomaly Toronto, and has been working with him and his team since returning to Toronto from Anomaly’s New York office in 2017.

The announcement follows a number of recent changes within Mass Minority. In January, Jack Perone was appointed chief strategy officer in Toronto. Weeks later, the agency announced a number of hires across departments, including accounts, design and content creation.

While not the primary motivation for partnering with Dynamic Mind, Rivard says the deal is expected to create client “synergies.” The shop currently works with Mirvish Productions, Ontario Nurses Association, Liquid Capital and JTI, while recent client wins at Mass Minority include Ancestry, Metro, Beatties and Charm Diamond Centres.