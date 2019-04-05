Cossette names new design leadership in Vancouver Creative director Tim Hoffpauir joins the agency to lead its design team.

Cossette has hired new design leadership in its Vancouver office, bringing on Tim Hoffpauir as creative director of design.

In addition to working directly with clients on branding projects, Hoffpauir has been tasked with guiding and mentoring the design team in Vancouver. Lisa Nakamura, who was previously creative director of design for Cossette in Vancouver, left the agency in February.

Hoffpauir has spent more than 13 years at DDB Canada’s design and brand consultancy Twice (previously known as Karacters before it was rebranded in 2017). Some of his previous clients have included Simon Fraser University, Canadian Pacific and Dairy Farmers of Canada.

Earlier this year, Cossette picked up a branding assignment with mobile game developer Kabam, adding to recent client additions such as Jetlines and Curling Canada in Vancouver.

Cossette also added to its design leadership in Toronto recently, having hired Luis Coderque as group creative director to lead the office’s design team in February.