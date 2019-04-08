Staples pilots same-day delivery with Instacart The office retailer continues on a reinvention path by adding another option to its ecomm offering.

Staples Canada is looking to add another shipping option for customers and businesses buying office supplies online and in a hurry, testing same-day delivery through a partnership with grocery delivery service Instacart.

Five locations in the Greater Toronto Area are participating in the pilot, which will allow customers to have products delivered in as little as one hour by ordering through the Instacart app or website. Orders over $35 have a $3.99 delivery fee, or no fee for those with an Instacart Express membership.

Staples has been on a reinvention path, debuting new branding and redesigned stores that aim to get more out of its bricks-and-mortar locations, testing elements such as co-working spaces, product trial areas, stationery customization bars and digital marketing and IT services for both individuals and businesses. But ecommerce is also a part of the company’s efforts, particularly through offering additional options and reducing fees to make online ordering more attractive.

David Boone, CEO of Staples Canada, said in a release that the partnership serves to enhance its ecommerce offering by adding to the delivery options for customers. Staples already offers next-day delivery to 85% of the Canadian market, as well as click-and-collect options. Offering same-day delivery also allows Staples to compete directly with Amazon, which has not only been cited as a driving consumers towards buying online, but also offers same-day delivery through its Prime service.

The pilot marks the first endeavour outside of the grocery category for Instacart, which currently reaches 60% of Canadian households through partnerships with both national and local stores such as Loblaws and Walmart. Andrew Nodes, VP of retail accounts for Instacart, said there has been consumer demand for the company to move into new categories.

“Whether stocking their pantry or desk, busy people in homes and businesses across North America are looking for more convenient, time efficient ways to get the groceries and goods they need from the retailers in their neighbourhoods that they love,” he said.