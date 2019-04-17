Bleublancrouge adds to creative and account teams Six new hires follow other senior additions and an AOR assignment with Desjardins picked up last year.

Bleublancrouge has made a series of hires within its account and creative teams in Montreal.

The agency has hired Geneviève Moreau as group account director, having previous been strategy lead at Cossette’s Montreal office. She has specialized in loyalty and growth strategies, having worked with clients including Metro, Aeroplan, Walmart, Simons and Telus accounts throughout her agency career.

In addition, Carmen Dominguez, a former marketing marketing for Provigo in Quebec, and Marie-Julie Mercier, who brings client-side experience from Vidéotron, Rona, Van Houtte and St-Hubert, both join as account managers.

Rounding out the client services hires is Elisabeth Desmarais, who will be an account services supervisor on the Desjardins account. The bank picked Bleublanrouge as creative and media AOR in November. Desmarais previously worked at Lg2 and Sid Lee.

On the creative side, Mathieu Belley becomes a senior copywriter. He has previously worked on the IGA, Rona, Subway and Maple Leaf accounts during time spent at DentsuBos and Sid Lee. He is joined by Jerome Bajulaz, who returns to the shop as an art director after having left in 2017 to freelance and later be named art director at FCB Montreal, bringing experience working with Toyota, Air Canada and Fix Auto.

The new hires follow several other additions at the agency in recent months, including the naming of a new creative lead in Toronto and a VP of account services and creative director in Montreal in February.