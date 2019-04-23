Forsman & Bodenfors appoints CD in Montreal Eva Van den Bulcke is the latest hire in the office following Forsman & Bodenfors' merger with KBS Canada last fall.

Forsman & Bodenfors has announced its latest hire in Montreal, with the arrival of Eva Van den Bulcke as creative director.

Bulcke will work alongside Karine Huard, who was named general manager of the office in February, as the pair look to increase the newly-merged shop’s presence in the Quebec market.

She previously spent 15 years as an associate creative director at Sid Lee, with the last five specializing in branded content plays for clients including McDonald’s, Adidas, Tourisme Québec, SAQ, IGA and Cirque du Soleil.

Bulcke is the latest person to join the agency following holding company MDC Partners’ decision to merge the Swedish Forsman & Bodenfors with KBS Canada last fall. The new agency then hired former DDB Toronto president Melanie Johnston as CEO for its Canadian operations, and more recently named Fabien Loszach as VP of strategic planning in Montreal. Huard was appointed to her role in February.

Forsman has picked up assignments with Seneca College and the Canadian Women’s Foundation since the merger. However, former clients The Keg, LCBO and Sinai Health Foundation have since found new agency partners. The Montreal office also recently lost ECD Sacha Ouimet to McCann.