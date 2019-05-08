Canadian jurors announced for 2019 Cannes Lions Nine local pros will be among those helping to decide the winners at this year's festival.

This year’s festival is just over a month away, and nine Canadians have been selected to help pick the work worthy of recognition at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Revealed by Canada’s representative for Cannes Lions, The Globe and Mail, six Canadians will be among the jurors deciding the winning campaigns during live judging in Cannes:

Karine Courtemanche, president, Touché!: Media

Lisa Greenberg, ECD, Leo Burnett: Design

Nellie Kim, partner, VP, ECD, Lg2: Direct

Ian Mackenzie, ECD, FCB/Six: Mobile

Lyranda Martin-Evans, VP, ECD, DentsuBos: Radio & Audio

Carlos Moreno, global CCO, Cossette: Outdoor

As in previous years, categories that typically receive an especially high volume of entries also have a shortlist jury, which conducts a first round of judging prior to the festival. Three Canadians have been named to those juries:

Alexis Bronstorph, ECD, Taxi: Branded Experience & Activation

Mike Dubrick, partner, CD, Rethink: Film

Marie-Josée Gagnon, CEO & founder, CASACOM: PR

Courtemanche and Greenberg previously served as judges in 2014, while Kim served in 2013. Last year’s festival also had nine Canadian jurors, with five on awarding juries and four on shortlist juries.

The 2019 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity runs from June 17 to 21.