Forsman & Bodenfors names production lead in Toronto Arriving from Jam3, Johanna Stewart will oversee all aspects of production and technology within the agency.

Forsman & Bodenfors has named a production lead in Toronto, appointing Johanna Stewart to the role to help round out its integrated approach.

Stewart will be responsible for all aspects of both production and technology at the agency, while working closely with its creative team.

In a release, Forsman & Bodenfors CEO Melanie Johnston cited Stewart’s “depth of experience across all facets of production, innovation and technology,” as well as her “collaborative leadership style” as among the reasons she was picked for the role.

Stewart’s experience spans the film, print, digital, social, design and experiential disciplines. She was most recently an executive producer at design, digital and experience shop Jam3, and has also worked at Huge, Union and Trapeze Media. Throughout her career, she has contributed to assignments for Google, Adidas, eBay, Nike and Mark’s.

The announcement follows several new hires at Forsman & Bodenfors, including last month’s naming of Eva Van den Bulcke as executive creative director in Montreal. It appointed Fabien Loszach as VP of strategic planning of the office earlier that month (shortly after the departure of former ECD Sacha Ouimet for McCann).