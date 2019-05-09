Sid Lee, Giant Ant, Gentilhomme among Gold winners at ADC A total of 11 Canadian agencies took home a prize at this week's show.

Eleven Canadian agencies are coming home from this year’s ADC Awards in NY with some hardware, including several coveted Gold Cubes.

Montreal production house and creative studio Gentilhomme won a Gold and Silver Cube in the Motion/Film Craft category for “Whack World,” a video project for Philadelphia-based hip hop artist Tierra Whack promoting her album of the same name.

Sid Lee also won a Gold Cube for creating the brand identity of Maison Mère (pictured, above), a former convent outside of Quebec City that was converted into a co-working space and incubator housing creatives, businesses and restaurants.

The final Canadian Gold Cube winner was Vancouver’s Giant Ant, which won in the Illustration category for a series of animated videos that celebrated Lululemon’s 20th anniversary by telling the stories of different people who exemplify the brand’s identity.

DDB Canada was also among the honorees for its contributions to “The Flip,” a stunt where a McDonald’s restaurant in California flipped its iconic “M” to a “W” to commemorate International Women’s Day last year (a move that generated enough positive press to repeat this year, but also online backlash when people compared the gesture to the company’s corporate practices). While the campaign was led by Omnicom’s dedicated McDonald’s agency We Are Unlimited, DDB’s Vancouver office is listed among the contributing agencies, behind The Marketing Store and DDB New York. The campaign picked up a Gold, two Silvers and two Bronzes.

The full list of winners can be found on the ADC website, with the Canadian Gold, Silver and Bronze Cube winners listed below. The awards were given out as part of Creative Week in New York, which also includes The One Show (strategy will have the full results from the two-night awards ceremony on Monday).

DDB Canada (w/ We Are Unlimited, The Marketing Store and DDB New York): 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold

McDonald’s, “The Flip”: Experiential Design

Silver

McDonald’s, “The Flip”: Integrated, Experiential Design

Bronze

McDonald’s, “The Flip”: Advertising, Spatial Design

Gentilhomme: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Tierra Whack, “Whack World”: Motion/Film Craft

Silver

Tierra Whack, “Whack World”: Motion/Film Craft

Sid Lee: 1 Gold, 1 Silver

Gold

Maison Mère, “Maison Mère Visual Identity”: Brand/Communication Design

Silver

Netflix, “The Gay One”: Interactive

Giant Ant: 1 Gold

Gold

Lululemon, “20 Years”: Illustration

Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Silver, 3 Bronze

Silver

JAT Holdings, “Petal Paint” (w/ Leo Burnett Sri Lanka): Advertising

Bronze

Coconut Milk, “Coconut Milk Wordmark”: Typography

JAT Holdings, “Petal Paint” (w/ Leo Burnett Sri Lanka): Product Design (2)

GRDN: 1 Silver

Silver

Montreal Alouettes, “Alouettes de Montreal Design and Experience”: Brand/Communication Design

Lg2: 1 Silver

Silver

Gender Creative Kids Canada, “The You Inside Project”: Product Design

Paprika: 1 Silver

Silver

Éditions Noir sur Blanc, “Notabilia 5″: Brand/Communication Design

Taxi: 1 Silver

Silver

United Way, “#Unignorable”: Spatial Design

Goods & Services Branding: 2 Bronze

Bronze

UXB Press, “Tomorrow is Too Late”: Publication Design (2)

Rethink: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Greenpeace, “Don’t Suck The Life From Our Oceans”: Photography