Sid Lee, Giant Ant, Gentilhomme among Gold winners at ADC
A total of 11 Canadian agencies took home a prize at this week's show.
Eleven Canadian agencies are coming home from this year’s ADC Awards in NY with some hardware, including several coveted Gold Cubes.
Montreal production house and creative studio Gentilhomme won a Gold and Silver Cube in the Motion/Film Craft category for “Whack World,” a video project for Philadelphia-based hip hop artist Tierra Whack promoting her album of the same name.
Sid Lee also won a Gold Cube for creating the brand identity of Maison Mère (pictured, above), a former convent outside of Quebec City that was converted into a co-working space and incubator housing creatives, businesses and restaurants.
The final Canadian Gold Cube winner was Vancouver’s Giant Ant, which won in the Illustration category for a series of animated videos that celebrated Lululemon’s 20th anniversary by telling the stories of different people who exemplify the brand’s identity.
DDB Canada was also among the honorees for its contributions to “The Flip,” a stunt where a McDonald’s restaurant in California flipped its iconic “M” to a “W” to commemorate International Women’s Day last year (a move that generated enough positive press to repeat this year, but also online backlash when people compared the gesture to the company’s corporate practices). While the campaign was led by Omnicom’s dedicated McDonald’s agency We Are Unlimited, DDB’s Vancouver office is listed among the contributing agencies, behind The Marketing Store and DDB New York. The campaign picked up a Gold, two Silvers and two Bronzes.
The full list of winners can be found on the ADC website, with the Canadian Gold, Silver and Bronze Cube winners listed below. The awards were given out as part of Creative Week in New York, which also includes The One Show (strategy will have the full results from the two-night awards ceremony on Monday).
DDB Canada (w/ We Are Unlimited, The Marketing Store and DDB New York): 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze
Gold
McDonald’s, “The Flip”: Experiential Design
Silver
McDonald’s, “The Flip”: Integrated, Experiential Design
Bronze
McDonald’s, “The Flip”: Advertising, Spatial Design
Gentilhomme: 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Gold
Tierra Whack, “Whack World”: Motion/Film Craft
Silver
Tierra Whack, “Whack World”: Motion/Film Craft
Sid Lee: 1 Gold, 1 Silver
Gold
Maison Mère, “Maison Mère Visual Identity”: Brand/Communication Design
Silver
Netflix, “The Gay One”: Interactive
Giant Ant: 1 Gold
Gold
Lululemon, “20 Years”: Illustration
Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Silver, 3 Bronze
Silver
JAT Holdings, “Petal Paint” (w/ Leo Burnett Sri Lanka): Advertising
Bronze
Coconut Milk, “Coconut Milk Wordmark”: Typography
JAT Holdings, “Petal Paint” (w/ Leo Burnett Sri Lanka): Product Design (2)
GRDN: 1 Silver
Silver
Montreal Alouettes, “Alouettes de Montreal Design and Experience”: Brand/Communication Design
Lg2: 1 Silver
Silver
Gender Creative Kids Canada, “The You Inside Project”: Product Design
Paprika: 1 Silver
Silver
Éditions Noir sur Blanc, “Notabilia 5″: Brand/Communication Design
Taxi: 1 Silver
Silver
United Way, “#Unignorable”: Spatial Design
Goods & Services Branding: 2 Bronze
Bronze
UXB Press, “Tomorrow is Too Late”: Publication Design (2)
Rethink: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Greenpeace, “Don’t Suck The Life From Our Oceans”: Photography