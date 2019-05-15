Match Marketing hires ECD in Toronto Jason Mota steps into the role having most recently served at CD at Gale Partners in Toronto.

Experiential and shopper marketing agency Match Marketing Group has hired Jason Mota as its new executive creative director of its Toronto office.

Mota will oversee creative product coming out of the office, whose current roster includes MaRS, Diageo, Unilever, Agropur, PepsiCo and LG.

In a press release, Match managing director Greg McDonald said Mota’s “depth of knowledge and creative skill will enable us to help our clients win the ongoing battle for consumer attention across all of those key touchpoints.”

Founded in Toronto in 1998, the agency has expanded over the years to include a U.S. headquarters in Norwalk, Conn., as well as offices in Montreal, Boulder, Colo., Baltimore, Md., and Chicago. Last month, it announced the launch of a new office in Portland, Oregon, which it says was in response to growing work from client Adidas.

Mota arrives from Toronto marketing agency Gale Partners, where he was creative director. While at Gale, he contributed work for BMO and Allstate, and before that, worked on the GM, Coca-Cola, Stoli Vodka, Campbell’s, 7-Eleven and Lego accounts at digital agency Isobar.

Match was acquired by U.S. private equity firm Southfield Capital in July 2018. It had previously backed by private equity firm Beringer Capital.