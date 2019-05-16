Virtue hires head of business development for Canada Whitney Milne returns to Vice's creative agency to drive new business opportunities in its Canadian office.

Virtue, Vice media’s creative agency, is hoping to drive new business locally with the hiring of Whitney Milne as head of client services and business development for Canada.

Milne returns to the agency having previously held the title of global account director within its Brooklyn headquarters, where she led branded content, digital, social, experiential and partnerships for the Anheuser-Busch InBev and AT&T portfolios.

In her new role, she will lead the client services team and develop business opportunities within Virtue’s Canadian office. She will report to both Ryan Mack, president of Virtue Worldwide, and Naveen Prasad, president of Vice Canada.

In a release, Mack noted that Milne “knows the style of work we want to do, how to manage clients, and holds institutional knowledge that is priceless.”

In 2017, she became VP and head of client services at social media and influencer agency Attention Global in New York. There, she worked on Moët & Chandon, Amex, Constellation Wines, among other accounts. After returning to Toronto earlier this year, she held the title of North American business lead and new business director at Zulu Alpha Kilo.

Vice’s in-house agency network first came to Canada in 2017, with a special focus on millennial audiences. In 2018, it merged with Carrot Creative, a U.S.-based digital shop purchased by Vice in 2013. And earlier this year, it promoted Cameron Farrelly to the role of chief creative officer for North America, as a way of signalling its move towards independence from Vice.