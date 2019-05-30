Tank grows in Montreal and Toronto The agency continues to expand with several hires and promotions, including multiple global positions.

Tank’s Montreal and Toronto offices continue to grow with the addition of several recent hires and promotions across departments.

In Toronto, Matt Jaroszynski joins as an associate creative director, with Jonathan Cogan coming on as VP and general manager of the agency’s health division.

The agency’s health division has also seen a number of new additions in Montreal, on both the creative and account teams. Sophia Michaluk joins as a senior account director, Kristina Brancaccio as senior artistic director, Scott Saxon as senior copywriter, Julien Ponton as art director and Nicolas Benjamin and Ariane Archimbaud as account coordinators.

Elsewhere in the Montreal office, the team has also added Omar Elbacha as a project manager, Lyne Mongrain as a group director and Joanne McGee as an accounting technician.

In addition to the hires, Tank Montreal has made a number of promotions. Julie-Noëlle Joannette becomes senior director of global strategy (having formerly served as senior director of brand strategy), Catherine Lamarre a senior creative director (formerly an art director) and Roxanne Vocino a project manager on health (formerly an account coordinator). In addition, former director of accounts for health Judith St-Pierre has been named global group director for the vaccines sector.

Outside of Canada, Akwanne Onuoha, business development manager for health in Europe, will now work out of Tank’s London office. That team also sees the arrival of Alexandra Ivan as senior account manager for health, while Melissa Pierre-Louis steps in as a senior account manager in New York.

The latest hiring and promotion spree is part of an ongoing goal at Tank to grow its footprint and talent pool, as well as ongoing client growth. In March, it hired Thomas Lecordier as VP of integration and innovation to help manage integration between its regional offices, while working out of Montreal. International expansion has been a priority for Tank since its acquisition by WPP-owned Grey in late 2016.

A month before Lecordier’s hiring, Tank announced a number of new hires and promotions, including a new global CD for its health practice, which followed roughly a dozen new additions in late 2018.