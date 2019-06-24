Cannes Digest: A final look at the 2019 Lions A breakdown of the Canadian wins, as well as a roundup of the most-discussed insights and trends at this year's festival.

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity can feel like a lot to keep track of, with more news and awards coming even as it is winding down.

The last hours of this year’s festival brought two more Canadian Lion wins in the Glass and Sustainable Development Goals categories, as well as a Young Lions win in the Film category.

If you weren’t there in person, or want to look back at what you learned now that you’ve had a moment to breathe, we have you covered. Below, you can find all of strategy’s coverage of this year’s festival, including the hot topics from conference sessions and panel discussions, a complete breakdown of Lion-winning campaigns from Canadian agencies and insights from the jury rooms that creatives can utilize to make the most of the creative potential in each platform.

Coverage of the Festival

Is purpose being taken seriously?

The future of brands sounds good

Decoding Cannes Lions 2019

Canadian Lion wins (totals)

Shortlists: 111

Bronze Lions: 20

Silver Lions: 7

Gold Lions: 2

Grand Prix: 2

Young Lions: 1 Bronze (Film)

Canadian Lion wins (by category)

Brand Experience & Activation: 5 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Creative Data: 4 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix

Creative E-Commerce: 2 Shortlists

Creative Effectiveness: 0 Shortlists

Creative Strategy: 2 Shortlists, 1 Gold

Design: 11 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze

Digital Craft: 3 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Direct: 6 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Entertainment: 2 Shortlists

Entertainment for Music: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze

Entertainment for Sport: 0 Shortlists

Film: 11 Shortlists,

Film Craft: 12 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Glass: 2 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Health & Wellness: 10 Shortlists, 2 Bronze

Industry Craft: 2 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Bronze

Innovation: 1 Shortlist

Media: 9 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Mobile: 3 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Outdoor: 5 Shortlists, 1 Bronze

Pharma: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze

PR: 7 Shortlists, 1 Gold

Print & Publishing: 1 Shortlist

Radio & Audio: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze

Social & Influencer: 8 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Sustainable Development: 2 Shortlists, 1 Silver

Titanium: 0 Shortlists

Canadian Lion wins (by agency)

Bensimon Byrne: 2 Health & Wellness Bronze, 2 Film Craft Bronze

BBDO: 1 Film Craft Silver

Cossette: 1 Social & Influencer Bronze, 1 Radio & Audio Bronze

Edelman: 1 Pharma

FCB: 1 Creative Strategy Gold

FCB/Six: 1 Creative Data Grand Prix, 1 Silver Media, 1 Social & Influencer Bronze, 1 Mobile Bronze

Grey: 1 Social & Influencer Silver, 1 Glass Bronze

Jam3: 1 Digital Craft Bronze

Leo Burnett: 1 Design Bronze

Lg2: 1 Design Silver, 1 Industry Craft Bronze

McCann: 1 PR Gold, 1 Direct Silver, 1 Direct Bronze, 1 Brand Experience & Activation Bronze, 1 Sustainable Development

Momentum Canada: 1 Industry Craft Gand Prix, 1 Brand Experience & Activation Silver

Ogilvy: 1 Media Bronze

Rethink: 1 Design Bronze, 1 Outdoor Bronze

Sid Lee: 1 Design Bronze

The&Partnership: 1 Entertainment Lions for Music Bronze