Cannes Digest: A final look at the 2019 Lions
A breakdown of the Canadian wins, as well as a roundup of the most-discussed insights and trends at this year's festival.
The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity can feel like a lot to keep track of, with more news and awards coming even as it is winding down.
The last hours of this year’s festival brought two more Canadian Lion wins in the Glass and Sustainable Development Goals categories, as well as a Young Lions win in the Film category.
If you weren’t there in person, or want to look back at what you learned now that you’ve had a moment to breathe, we have you covered. Below, you can find all of strategy’s coverage of this year’s festival, including the hot topics from conference sessions and panel discussions, a complete breakdown of Lion-winning campaigns from Canadian agencies and insights from the jury rooms that creatives can utilize to make the most of the creative potential in each platform.
Coverage of the Festival
Is purpose being taken seriously?
The future of brands sounds good
Decoding Cannes Lions 2019
Canadian Lion wins (totals)
Shortlists: 111
Bronze Lions: 20
Silver Lions: 7
Gold Lions: 2
Grand Prix: 2
Young Lions: 1 Bronze (Film)
Canadian Lion wins (by category)
Brand Experience & Activation: 5 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Creative Data: 4 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix
Creative E-Commerce: 2 Shortlists
Creative Effectiveness: 0 Shortlists
Creative Strategy: 2 Shortlists, 1 Gold
Design: 11 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze
Digital Craft: 3 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Direct: 6 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Entertainment: 2 Shortlists
Entertainment for Music: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze
Entertainment for Sport: 0 Shortlists
Film: 11 Shortlists,
Film Craft: 12 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Glass: 2 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Health & Wellness: 10 Shortlists, 2 Bronze
Industry Craft: 2 Shortlists, 1 Grand Prix, 1 Bronze
Innovation: 1 Shortlist
Media: 9 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Mobile: 3 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Outdoor: 5 Shortlists, 1 Bronze
Pharma: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze
PR: 7 Shortlists, 1 Gold
Print & Publishing: 1 Shortlist
Radio & Audio: 1 Shortlist, 1 Bronze
Social & Influencer: 8 Shortlists, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Sustainable Development: 2 Shortlists, 1 Silver
Titanium: 0 Shortlists
Canadian Lion wins (by agency)
Bensimon Byrne: 2 Health & Wellness Bronze, 2 Film Craft Bronze
BBDO: 1 Film Craft Silver
Cossette: 1 Social & Influencer Bronze, 1 Radio & Audio Bronze
Edelman: 1 Pharma
FCB: 1 Creative Strategy Gold
FCB/Six: 1 Creative Data Grand Prix, 1 Silver Media, 1 Social & Influencer Bronze, 1 Mobile Bronze
Grey: 1 Social & Influencer Silver, 1 Glass Bronze
Jam3: 1 Digital Craft Bronze
Leo Burnett: 1 Design Bronze
Lg2: 1 Design Silver, 1 Industry Craft Bronze
McCann: 1 PR Gold, 1 Direct Silver, 1 Direct Bronze, 1 Brand Experience & Activation Bronze, 1 Sustainable Development
Momentum Canada: 1 Industry Craft Gand Prix, 1 Brand Experience & Activation Silver
Ogilvy: 1 Media Bronze
Rethink: 1 Design Bronze, 1 Outdoor Bronze
Sid Lee: 1 Design Bronze
The&Partnership: 1 Entertainment Lions for Music Bronze