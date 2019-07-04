Tag hires new client lead Katie Musgrave joins from Tribal, adding digital strategy expertise to the Toronto boutique agency's offering.

Tag has named a new member of its leadership team, hiring Katie Musgrave as VP, director of client services.

Fabio Orlando, CEO and chief creative officer at Tag, says Musgrave’s mandate is focused on formulating relationships with key clients and amplify offerings in strategy as it pertains to the complete consumer journey. He adds that she is someone who has “the digital chops” to be an asset to the agency.

Immediately prior to joining Tag, Musgrave was a business unit director at digital agency Tribal Worldwide, leading digital strategy for McDonald’s Canada. According to Orlando, Musgrave’s “ability to understand the complete buyer journey beyond simple awareness…and to identify target personas and offer more granular information that was something I looked for in the candidate.”

Musgrave also brings experience working with brands like Johnson Insurance, the Government of Ontario, Coca Cola, Tourism Toronto, Tim Hortons and the Canadian Cancer Society over the last 15 years working with agencies including FCB, DDB, Bensimon Byrne and Leo Burnett.

Orlando tells strategy that some of the brands Musgrave will be overseeing in her new role include First Choice Haircutters, Clover Leaf Seafoods, The Weather Network, the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) and Mitsubishi Electric.

Orlando says the agency’s previous director of client services, Danica Wolch, left the industry to pursue other opportunities.