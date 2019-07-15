Shoppers Drug Mart aims to make cosmetic dermatology approachable The retailer's first big push for its new Beauty Clinic taps into shifting perceptions about cosmetic procedures.

Shoppers Drug Mart is positioning itself as a more approachable option for cosmetic dermatology services seven months after having opened its first Beauty Clinic.

The Loblaw banner has launched its first significant campaign behind the cosmetic dermatology services it launched last year, as its parent company looks to expand its reach in the health and wellness industry.

After soft-launching the Beauty Clinic concept at the Shops on Dundas in Oakville, Ont., in December, Shoppers kickstarted a social influencer-based campaign with targeted local advertising early in the new year. The second planned location has now opened at The Shops at Don Mills in Toronto, so the retailer felt it was time to drive greater awareness of the offering with a bigger campaign, says Sarah Draper, senior director of healthcare partnerships and innovation at Shoppers Drug Mart.

“It’s about education, it’s about demystifying the process and opening it up for everyone and helping people understand what the next level of beauty would be,” she says.

Developed by Toronto-based agency The Mark, the campaign dubbed “Second Glance” includes several social spots, as well as an educational content series, aimed at targeting customers who already use or may be considering cosmetic dermatology services, such Botox wrinkle reduction, skin filler injections and laser treatments.

Each one of the four videos shows a customer giving themselves a “second glance” after seeing their reflections in a household mirror, window or rearview mirror. The idea is to reflect, in a humorous and lighthearted way, how good one feels after getting the procedures are done.

The effort includes additional “Beauty Clinic 101″ videos featuring a nurse practitioner teaching consumers about individual services and dismissing common misconceptions. Some medical beauty professionals have criticized the fact that Shoppers relies exclusively on nurse practitioners to administer the procedures, instead of having doctors on site, though Shoppers has responded by saying all nurse practitioners all have medical esthetics certification and over a decade experience in nursing, and that all procedures were developed in consultation with doctors who provide ongoing advice.

The ultimate goal of the campaign is to show how Beauty Clinic has made cosmetic dermatology more accessible and less intimidating to those interested in the procedures by making them available at a brand many people already trust for the other beauty products.

Draper says the market has been changing over the last few years as some of the negative perceptions of cosmetic dermatology services (and the kinds of people who get them) begins to fade. “It’s about augmenting your existing beauty routine,” she says, “and there are all sorts of options within that spectrum that you can explore.”

Industry estimates peg the current value of the cosmetic dermatology market at around $1 billion, a number that is expected to double over the next five to ten years, according to Draper. But with the Beauty Clinic concept still in pilot phase, Shoppers has no immediate plans to open additional locations, she says.

Last week, Shoppers held an influencer event to support the launch of its second location (led by OverCat Communications on PR) and it has rolled out additional assets, such as billboards and OOH, that were developed internally.