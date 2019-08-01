Rethink Vancouver adds 13 across departments New and expanded mandates help the agency reach its biggest headcount to date.

Rethink’s latest round of hires in Vancouver, from left: Shelby Stefaniuk, Samantha Cheng, Max Littledale, Paige Leslie, Georgie Boxall, Cam Spires, Tianna Fung, Sonja Soubolsky, Sloan MacLeod, Maryam Franco, Charmaine Cheng and Richard Scott (not pictured: Lauren Mills).

Rethink has made thirteen hires across departments in its Vancouver office, bringing its headcount to 89, an all-time high.

The hires follow a series of AOR assignments with BCAA, BC Hydro, London Drugs and the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business. Darren Yada, managing partner and head of strategy, said the wins, along with expanded mandates with existing clients, has allowed Rethink to “invest in areas of our agency that are helping deliver more efficient and effective work for our clients.”

Richard Scott joins as strategy director from The&Partnership and will help lead brand strategy for Rethink’s west coast clients. Samantha Cheng also joins the office’s amplification team as an influencer coordinator. The amplification team, which provides strategic direction to help clients amplify campaigns on social and PR channels, now has five staff.

In the creative department, Cam Spires has been named associate creative director, having previously worked as a copywriter at DDB and Cossette. Other creative additions include art director Charmaine Cheng and designer Max Littledale, with previous experience from Carter Hales Design Lab.

At in-house production arm R+D Productions, the agency has hired Lauren Mills as a content producer and Georgie Boxall as a production assistant. They add to other production hires made last year, including Leigh O’Neill as video editor and Thomas McKeen as a senior motion designer.

To help support the new client wins and expanded mandates, the Vancouver office has expanded its account team, naming Sonja Soubolsky as account director on the A&W business – she previously worked at Taxi and Ogilvy UK – as well as account managers Tianna Fung from Lululemon, Shelby Stefaniuk from agency St. Bernadine Mission Communications and Paige Leslie from Sid Lee.

Finally, Maryam Franco and Sloan MacLeod will assist all departments as new members of the resource management team.

Late last year, Vancouver-based creative director of design Hans Thiessen was added to Rethink’s national leadership team.