Fuse named experiential and social AOR for Las Vegas The agency has been tasked with handling campaigns and activations aimed at Canadian tourists.

Fuse has been named the Canadian social media and experiential agency of record for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

The mandate includes developing social media campaigns and content, as well as experiential events and activations, tailored for the Canadian market to drive interest in Las Vegas as a tourism destination, with an eye towards shaping a different perception of the city.

Fuse was selected following a competitive review conducted by R&R Partners, a Las Vegas-based agency that has been LVCVA’s AOR for over 35 years. R&R was looking for a regional agency on the ground in Canada, which has traditionally been the top international market for tourism to Las Vegas.

Rob Dondero, EVP of R&R Partners, said in a statement that Fuse was selected based on its experience and regional knowledge that helped it stand out during the review process. Stephen Brown, president of Fuse, added that the agency’s background in tourism and experiential work for clients like Fairmont Hotels and CIBC Aventura (using social to amplify experiential activations) made it a good fit for the assignment.

R&R is part of the Worldwide Partners network of independent agencies, which Fuse joined last year.

Other social and experiential clients for Fuse include Ricola, Canadian Tire, Burnbrae Farms and CIBC. Fuse named a new managing director last week and its first ECD earlier this year, part of an ongoing effort to evolve its integrated offering.