FCB hires Bryan Kane as first Canadian president The former Publicis president will oversee the agency's Toronto and Montreal offices, as well as its production arm.

Bryan Kane has been named president of FCB Canada, becoming the first person to oversee operations across the agency’s offices in Toronto and Montreal, as well as its production arm FuelContent. He will officially join the agency on Sept 3.

Kane arrives from Publicis, where he has spent his entire career, including the last five as president of the agency’s Toronto office. He left the role last month.

In a press release, Kane described his priority as being “to help support the teams in order to continue the incredible momentum they have built over the last five years and keep the track record of creative excellence alive.”

Kane’s hiring comes after Tyler Turnbull, previously CEO of FCB’s Canadian operations, took on greater responsibilities within the agency network by adding leadership of its New York offices to his remit.

Other additions at the agency in Canada include digital shop FCB/Six promoting ECD Ian Mackenzie to a new chief creative officer role, adding to a dozen hires across departments FCB/Six made in June in the wake of new work with clients like Tilray and expanded assignments with clients like eBay.

The agency has also made hires in Toronto and Montreal, where it recently added Jean-François DaSylva-LaRue as a creative director among several other hires.