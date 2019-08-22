Faulhaber launches new production studio The lifestyle agency adds to its integrated offering with FSTOP Studios, a content development and strategy service.

Faulhaber Communications has added to its service offering with the launch of FSTOP Studios, a production arm aimed at clients looking for a single shop to handle content development, strategy and execution.

Through a mix of in-house talent and external partners, FSTOP will offer full-service content development for clients, including strategy, campaign development, creative direction, graphic design, photography and videography.

Lexi Pathak, VP and partner at Faulhaber, says the agency has long managed social media and content creation for clients, but the launch of the new division is meant to improve the quality of its content services and the range of options it can offer clients, as well as provide it at competitive pricing. She adds that the content it creates can be supported by an integrated offering that combines both paid and earned strategies from the rest of Faulhaber.

Started as a public relations firm, Faulhaber’s integrated offering now includes brand strategy, experiential marketing, social strategy and digital marketing, on top of the media relations, influencer relations and events marketing associated with a PR agency.

Leadership for FSTOP falls under digital director Melanie Dudek, who was hired in January after five years as associate manager of digital content strategy at Canadian Tire.

Christine Faulhaber, president and CEO of the agency, said its growing digital talent and recent client acquisitions put it in a “very strategic position” for its PR clients, which include cannabis culture store The Friendly Stranger, cannabis brands 48North and Supreme, and fashion brands like Ted Baker, Vans and Swatch. Last fall, it picked up new assignments with the likes of the Toronto Interior Design Show, WetBrush and Bed Bath & Beyond.