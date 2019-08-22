Tim Hortons partners with SkipTheDishes in the GTA The QSR chain adds Toronto to a list growing list of Canadian markets offering home delivery.

Tim Hortons is bringing delivery to the Greater Toronto Area through a partnership with delivery service SkipTheDishes, expanding on a service already available in other major cities.

Customers in Toronto will now be able to order any item from the donut and coffee chain’s menu through the SkipTheDishes mobile app and website, with no minimum purchase required.

Tim Hortons first started testing delivery in western markets in 2018 and has since rolled it out to restaurants in Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Ottawa.

Competitors in the QSR space have been keen to partner with delivery apps, helping to bring a quick and convenient options for customers. In recent years, delivery service Uber Eats has partnered with A&W, McDonald’s, Baskin-Robbins, Pizza Pizza, Ali Baba’s and Popeyes, among many others.

Meanwhile, SkipTheDishes, which has become the country’s largest food delivery network, already counts Pizza Pizza, Harvey’s, Subway and KFC among its existing partners in the GTA.

Revenue for online food delivery reached more than $2.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow 10.2% per year, reaching nearly $4 billion by 2023, according to the website Statista. However, at 28.9%, the Canadian market remains slightly under-penetrated in the segment compared to some global markets, such the U.S. (29.1%), the U.K. (30.6%) and Hong Kong (31.1%).