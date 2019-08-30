Tux names creative and culture lead Joshua Lessard will handle design and content projects, having previously served as creative lead at Vice Media.

Joshua Lessard has joined Montreal creative agency Tux as lead for creative and culture.

Lessard was previously at Vice Media, where he served as creative lead inits Montreal office, and previously worked at agencies like K72 and Sid Lee. He is a former Cannes Young Lions winner and pulls from experience in both the advertising and content worlds. At Tux, he will be focused on both design and content projects, aiming to “blur the lines” between the two disciplines.

Earlier this year, Tux added to its executive team by hiring Ève-Marie Boutet as chief of client partnerships to expand the agency’s portfolio. The agency recently joined the growing list of those that are B Corp certified, a labelled awarded to a group of more than 2,600 purpose-driven companies worldwide committed to various social and environmental causes.

Over the last 18 months, Tux has enacted changes geared towards being more purpose-driven, such as promoting telecommuting, setting company-wide objectives on pro bono work, giving a percentage of its profits to non-profits, and creating a management committee to include its employees in its decision-making process, among other initiatives.

The agency’s client work includes campaigns for Reitmans, Aubainerie, Le Manoir Salon, Urban Barn, Dermablend and Van Houtte.