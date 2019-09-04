Clio awards a dozen Canadian shops
FCB and sister agency FCB/Six are among the agencies picking up hardware this year.
FCB Canada is taking home the most trophies among 12 Canadian agencies (and one brand) at this year’s Clio Awards.
The agency won a pair of Golds in the PR category for Canadian Down Syndrome Society’s “Endangered Syndrome” campaign, as well as a Bronze for the Fountain Tire “Fan Bods” program.
Sister agency FCB/Six also earned a Gold, a Silver and 2 Bronze for Black & Abroad’s “Go Back To Africa,” which had previously picked up a Grand Prix in Cannes earlier this year. Anomaly Toronto was the other Gold-winning Canadian agency, snagging a trophy for its “Oh Henry! 4:25″ program.
BBDO Toronto didn’t win a Gold, but managed to earn three Silver and four Bronze for its work with Right to Play, all of which came in the Film Technique categories (the agency worked with Skin & Bones and Moonlighting Films on production for the campaign). The agency also picked up a Bronze Clio for the M&Ms “Finger Lickin’ Good” campaign.
A couple production companies also picked up Film Technique Clios for the “Risk Everything” campaign, which was created by Rethink for the Ontario Government: Scouts Honour in direction and cinematography, and Grayson Matthews in music. Grayson Matthews was also the lone Canadian winner in the Clios Music awards (also announced on Wednesday), earning Silvers for its work on “Risk Everything,” as well as for Egale Blood Surrogates’s “Too Gay To Give” campaign by Sid Lee.
The Grand Clio winners will be revealed at a gala in New York later this month. The full list of Canadian winners can be found below.
FCB Canada: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze
Gold
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Endangered Syndrome”
Public Relations (Cause)
Public Relations (Creative Effectiveness)
Bronze
Fountain Tire, “Fan Bods”
Design
Anomaly: 1 Gold
Gold
Oh Henry!, “Oh Henry! 4:25″
Public Relations
FCB/Six: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Gold
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Public Relations
Silver
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Direct
Bronze
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Innovation
Integrated Campaign
BBDO Toronto: 3 Silver, 5 Bronze
Silver
Right To Play, “Right To Rise”
Film Technique – Cinematography
Film Technique – Direction
Right To Play, “We Rise”
Film Technique – Direction
Bronze
M&Ms, “Finger Lickin’ Good”
Partnerships & Collaborations
Right To Play, “Right To Rise”
Film
Film Technique – Copywriting
Right To Play, “We Rise”
Film Technique – Cinematography
Film Technique – Copywriting
Grayson Matthews: 2 Silver
Silver
Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, “Risk Everything”
Film Technique – Music, Original
Egale Blood Surrogates, “Too Gay To Give”
Film Technique – Music, Original
Scouts Honour: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Silver
Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, “Risk Everything”
Film Technique – Cinematography
Bronze
Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, “Risk Everything”
Film Technique – Direction
Bensimon Byrne: 4 Bronze
Bronze
White Ribbon, “Boys Don’t Cry”
Film Technique – Cinematography
Film Technique – Direction
Film Technique – Editing
Film Technique – Music, Original
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 4 Bronze
Bronze
Association of Registered Graphic Designers, “Speak The Truth”
Design
Consonant Skincare, “Reskinning Queen Street West”
Design
Peace Collective, “#UnravelHate”
Fashion & Beauty
Tim Hortons, “The Away Game”
Partnerships & Collaborations
Leo Burnett Canada: 2 Bronze
Bronze
Coconut Milk, “Shake It”
Design
TD, “Poster Bank”
Design
Cossette: 1 Bronze
Bronze
SickKids, “#10YearChallenge”
Social Media
Rethink: 1 Bronze
Bronze
IKEA Canada, “IKEA Bedtime”
Digital/Mobile
Vapor Music: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, “Tools Of The Sounds You Hate”
Film Technique – Sound Design
Wealthsimple: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Wealthsimple, “Equal: A Fight For Fair Pay”
Film