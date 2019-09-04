Clio awards a dozen Canadian shops FCB and sister agency FCB/Six are among the agencies picking up hardware this year.

FCB Canada is taking home the most trophies among 12 Canadian agencies (and one brand) at this year’s Clio Awards.

The agency won a pair of Golds in the PR category for Canadian Down Syndrome Society’s “Endangered Syndrome” campaign, as well as a Bronze for the Fountain Tire “Fan Bods” program.

Sister agency FCB/Six also earned a Gold, a Silver and 2 Bronze for Black & Abroad’s “Go Back To Africa,” which had previously picked up a Grand Prix in Cannes earlier this year. Anomaly Toronto was the other Gold-winning Canadian agency, snagging a trophy for its “Oh Henry! 4:25″ program.

BBDO Toronto didn’t win a Gold, but managed to earn three Silver and four Bronze for its work with Right to Play, all of which came in the Film Technique categories (the agency worked with Skin & Bones and Moonlighting Films on production for the campaign). The agency also picked up a Bronze Clio for the M&Ms “Finger Lickin’ Good” campaign.

A couple production companies also picked up Film Technique Clios for the “Risk Everything” campaign, which was created by Rethink for the Ontario Government: Scouts Honour in direction and cinematography, and Grayson Matthews in music. Grayson Matthews was also the lone Canadian winner in the Clios Music awards (also announced on Wednesday), earning Silvers for its work on “Risk Everything,” as well as for Egale Blood Surrogates’s “Too Gay To Give” campaign by Sid Lee.

The Grand Clio winners will be revealed at a gala in New York later this month. The full list of Canadian winners can be found below.

FCB Canada: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze

Gold

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Endangered Syndrome”

Public Relations (Cause)

Public Relations (Creative Effectiveness)

Bronze

Fountain Tire, “Fan Bods”

Design

Anomaly: 1 Gold

Gold

Oh Henry!, “Oh Henry! 4:25″

Public Relations

FCB/Six: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Public Relations

Silver

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Direct

Bronze

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Innovation

Integrated Campaign

BBDO Toronto: 3 Silver, 5 Bronze

Silver

Right To Play, “Right To Rise”

Film Technique – Cinematography

Film Technique – Direction

Right To Play, “We Rise”

Film Technique – Direction

Bronze

M&Ms, “Finger Lickin’ Good”

Partnerships & Collaborations

Right To Play, “Right To Rise”

Film

Film Technique – Copywriting

Right To Play, “We Rise”

Film Technique – Cinematography

Film Technique – Copywriting

Grayson Matthews: 2 Silver

Silver

Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, “Risk Everything”

Film Technique – Music, Original

Egale Blood Surrogates, “Too Gay To Give”

Film Technique – Music, Original

Scouts Honour: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, “Risk Everything”

Film Technique – Cinematography

Bronze

Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, “Risk Everything”

Film Technique – Direction

Bensimon Byrne: 4 Bronze

Bronze

White Ribbon, “Boys Don’t Cry”

Film Technique – Cinematography

Film Technique – Direction

Film Technique – Editing

Film Technique – Music, Original

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 4 Bronze

Bronze

Association of Registered Graphic Designers, “Speak The Truth”

Design

Consonant Skincare, “Reskinning Queen Street West”

Design

Peace Collective, “#UnravelHate”

Fashion & Beauty

Tim Hortons, “The Away Game”

Partnerships & Collaborations

Leo Burnett Canada: 2 Bronze

Bronze

Coconut Milk, “Shake It”

Design

TD, “Poster Bank”

Design

Cossette: 1 Bronze

Bronze

SickKids, “#10YearChallenge”

Social Media

Rethink: 1 Bronze

Bronze

IKEA Canada, “IKEA Bedtime”

Digital/Mobile

Vapor Music: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, “Tools Of The Sounds You Hate”

Film Technique – Sound Design

Wealthsimple: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Wealthsimple, “Equal: A Fight For Fair Pay”

Film