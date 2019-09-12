Ray grows its ranks Five new team members, including ACD Jeff McLean and former Johnson Insurance marketer Tracy Russell, join in response to new business.

Newfoundland-based agency Ray has added five new hires to its team in response to a handful of new assignments.

Joining the creative department is new ACD Jeff McLean (pictured, above). He was most recently creative lead at Starburst in Edmonton, and has also been a creative director at Calder Bateman and the internal agency at ATB Financial. He will be working with fellow ACD Trevor Kearsey, creative director Terri Roberts and ECD Jenny Smith, who is also Ray’s president and co-founder.

Marketer Tracy Russell has also been hired, going agency-side as Ray’s new senior account director. Russell previously spent nearly 15 years on the marketing team at Johnson Insurance, most recently leading the department as director of marketing, brand and national programs. She is joined on the client services team by new account director Denise Seach, who joins from M5.

Adding to Ray’s digital capabilities are two new senior web developers: Terry Hudson, who has spent the last three years at Target, and Steve Brinston, who has spent four years at Snazzy Creative.

The growth comes in response to new assignments with the Dairy Farmers of Newfoundland and Labrador, construction company The Cahill Group, local grocery chain Pipers, Ever Green Recycling and the Oceans Learning Partnership. Last week, it also launched a new campaign and branding for existing client Cape Breton University.