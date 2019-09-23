Lg2 hires second leader for brand content team Martina Djogo has been hired as content chief to help lead the growing team.

Lg2 has hired a second leader for its content team as it continues on a growth path.

The latest addition is Martina Djogo, who has been hired as content chief. She joins Joannie Fredette, who was hired last year, in the role, leading a team of eight people – which has doubled in size since early 2018, with more additions expected in the near future.

Marc Fortin, partner and head of global product at Lg2, says the growing team is helping the agency answer client demand for content backed by strategy, either as one-off executions or on an ongoing basis. The team handles things ranging from content creation to community management, collaborating with creative and strategy teams from the start of a project. The agency specifically pointed to clients looking to build “lasting relationships” as seeing the most success from this approach, such as Maxi, Valentine, Les Producteurs de lait du Québec and Hydro-Québec (which renewed its AOR relationship with the agency earlier this year).

Djogo joins from Cossette, where she spent the last two years as a content strategist. Before going agency-side, she worked in media and publishing, having senior roles for publications including Chatelaine and Elle Québec.

Also joining the content team is content coordinator Gaëlle Mahouin, who brings experience from strategy roles at Ogilvy and Brad. In addition, Christophe Dubé and Paul Transon have been promoted from content creator to content specialist, Alexine Harvey has been moved to a content creator role on the team after being hired in a communications role last year. Content creator David Mercier and content coordinator Stéphanie Audet were also added to the team last fall.