Leo Burnett Toronto added to Samsung’s agency roster The agency will begin its assignment by working with fellow Publicis agencies to support the launch of the Galaxy Note 10.

Leo Burnett Toronto has picked up a new assignment with Samsung, joining the electronics company’s agency roster in Canada.

The agency will be working on strategic and creative development for Samsung in the Canadian market, beginning with campaigns supporting the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 phone, which was released in August. Leo Burnett will be working alongside fellow Publicis Groupe agencies North Strategic and Starcom, which already handle PR and media for Samsung, respectively. Samsung will still also work with Cheil on creative.

Ben Tarr, president of Leo Burnett Canada, says the agency’s “HumanKind” creative approach, which provides global feedback to make creative work as good as possible, and Publicis’ “Power of One” model which aims to foster collaboration between geographies and agency brands, allows it to add value to Samsung’s business in Canada, with CMO David Allard adding that the agency’s reputation “speaks for itself.”

Leo Burnett participated in a formal review to win its place on Samsung’s roster, though Tarr tells strategy that the “initial introduction” was made through the global relationship Samsung has with Publicis Groupe and Leo Burnett (the agency has been picking up more elements of Samsung’s business since it first began working with the company in 2004, adding global creative duties for its TV division last year). Tarr says it is too early to say anything regarding budget or staffing requirements for the account, though work has already begun: the agency provided retail support on a campaign Samsung has been running featuring Director X to promote the Galaxy Note 10′s release, with more work set to come.

The campaign featuring Director X is emblematic of Samsung’s strategy in Canada, with Allard (who took on the role last year) previously telling strategy that the brand is looking to build on its history of finding places for its products within moments that are culturally relevant to its consumers’ lives.