Up to the Minute: Shelley Brown named CSO for FCB Canada Plus, NKPR names three new VPs and MacIntyre wins AOR mandate with L'Oreal.

Hires and promotions

NKPR has announced the hiring of Killeen Kelly as VP, alongside Rebecca Risen’s promotion to VP, business development and strategy, and Erin Poetschke to VP, operations. Kelly has been tasked with strategy development for NKPR’s clients in the real estate, technology and lifestyle categories, having recently added CentreCourt Developments to its client roster. Risen will oversee new business for the agency, while Poetschke will continue to lead operations of the agency, including accounting, admin, IT, facilities and human resources.

Shelley Brown, previously chief strategy officer for FCB Toronto, has been promoted to the chief strategy officer role for FCB Canada, adding the agency’s Montreal office to her remit. Marie-Nathalie Poirier, director of strategic planning at FCB Montreal, remains with agency, and will now report to Brown.

Montreal-based Republik added to its talent. Art director Sophie Pépin and director of brand and content strategy Gabrielle Lafontaine have both joined from Akufen, while content editor Catherine Foisy comes from Belvedere. The agency has also added to its in-house production talent, hiring Maxime Charron as film director and director of photography, as well as Frédérique Gaudet as production director to oversee the photography, video and editorial content production teams.

New business

L’Oreal Professionnel, the beauty giant’s haircare and colour brand, has chosen Toronto-based boutique agency MacIntyre Communications as its new AOR. The assignment will be focused on leading communications for the Dia, Majirel and Inoa colour brands.

Plant-based beauty brand Yves Rocher – currently in the midst of modernizing its brand – has selected 1Milk2Sugars as its North American AOR for social media and influencer relations.

Zenergy Communications has won an assignment with the Italian Chamber of Commerce, tasked with leading creative design services, as well as providing media and public relations support ahead of IT@CA, an event celebrating the cultural and commercial connections between Canada and Italy. It has also picked up new work with U.S.-based email delivery service SocketLabs,

Following a competitive review, Craft Public Relations has been named AOR for The Bentway, supporting year-round artistic and cultural programming at the public space located under Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway. It has also been named AOR for Yves Veggie Cuisine, developing a national influencer strategy and handling media relations. Other new PR and influencer mandates at Craft include Flexday, a service that helps freelancers find workspaces, and Culture Pack, which provides curated, exclusive experience to art lovers. The new assignments follow the hiring of Jordana Wolch as VP and Laura Zechel as account manager.