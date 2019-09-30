Cossette adds three VPs to strategy leadership The agency hires Nancy Beattie and Debra Kavchak-Taylor, while giving Fernando Aloise a promotion.

From left to right: Nancy Beattie, Fernando Aloise and Debra Kavchak-Taylor.

Cossette has added to the breadth of its strategy leadership after naming its new CSO, appointing three new VPs in the department.

Leading the hires is Nancy Beattie as VP, group strategy leader, who will focus on Cossette’s McDonald’s Canada account. Beattie recently held senior planning and strategy roles at Leo Burnett and Forsman & Bodenfors. Before that, she was the president at Taxi.

Joining Beattie is Debra Kavchak-Taylor, who has been hired as VP, strategy to focus on strategic planning for Walmart and recently helped the agency win the Ontario Ministry of Health account. Kavchak-Taylor was previously the VP of strategic planning at Publicis Toronto, where she led strategy teams working on projects for Rogers and Metro.

Rounding out the new strategy VPs is Fernando Aloise, who has been promoted to VP, strategy after three years as group strategy director. During his time with Cossette, Aloise has led planning for the Egg Farmers of Canada, City of Toronto and General Mills, which will continue to be his focus in the new role.

These new appointments in the strategy department come following the hiring of Cat Wiles as Cossette’s chief strategy officer for Toronto, which led to SVP of strategy Rosie Gentile taking on a new SVP of experience design role at the agency.