Havas Montreal appoints new president Stephane Mailhiot takes over leadership of the agency as it retools its offering, while Alex Panousis becomes CEO of Havas Village.

Stéphane Mailhiot has been appointed president of Havas Montreal as the creative agency looks to retool its creative and strategic offering.

Previously VP of brand strategy, Mailhiot will work with chief creative officer Carle Coppens, who joined from agency Brad a little more than a year ago, on leading local operations and “reinventing the creative offering for all of Canada,” according to the agency.

In addition, Alex Panousis, president of Havas Media, has been appointed CEO of Havas Village and president of advertising and media for Canada. Under the “village” model, the agency’s creative, digital and media teams work together under a single organization and collaborate as needed.

Panousis will lead the integration of Havas Village in Canada, working with Alex Chepovetsky, president of Plastic Havas Canada, the local division of the global digital and mobile strategy, design and development consultancy. Valerie Beauchesne, previously media director at Sid Lee, has also joined the Canadian team as VP of media.

As a result of the changes, Jan-Nicolas Vanderveken, CEO of Havas Village Montreal, and John Parlea, VP of media in Montreal, are departing the agency.

“The advertising industry in Canada is ripe for change and reinvention,” said Melody Adhami, CEO of Havas Canada, in a press release. “We are strategically investing in our Montreal office to grow its creative bench and offer an alternative model,” adding that it will serve as the agency’s “creative powerhouse” in Canada.

Adhami was appointed CEO of Havas Canada in January. She was the co-founder of Plastic Mobile, which Havas acquired in 2015, and previously served as Havas’ COO in Canada.

The appointments follows recent client growth within the agency, including new assignments with Absolut Vodka, Keurig, Fromagerie Bel, Frank & Oak, Durex, KY, Enfamil, Flair airlines, Protégez-vous and Maison Orphée.