Bleublancrouge expands its leadership in Toronto ECDs Julie Markle and Chris Dacyshyn, plus general manager Joumana Oweida, will help the agency serve a growing client roster.

Bleublancrouge has made three additions to its leadership team in Toronto, hiring Joumana Oweida as VP and general manager, along with new co-ECDs Chris Dacyshyn and Julie Markle.

Oweida was most recently VP and managing director for FCB Montreal, where she also led accounts including Air Canada, Nivea and Belairdirect. She has also previously had senior client service roles at Sid Lee and Cossette.

Dacyshyn and Markle join from Ogilvy, which the former joined in 2004 and the latter in 2010. Most recently, they were group creative directors at the agency, leading work on its Unilever and Kimberly-Clark accounts, with campaigns including Dove’s “Campaign For Real Beauty,” Huggies’ “No Baby Unhugged” and Hellmann’s “Real Food Movement.”

All three positions are new ones with Bleublancrouge’s Toronto office. Creative in Toronto was previously led by creative director Adam Woodhouse, who joined the agency earlier this year but left in the summer, since taking on a new role with digital strategy and consulting firm Relevance Collective. Oweida’s new duties were previously handled by president Wahn Yoon.

Expanding the leadership team in Toronto is in response to rapid growth in the office, namely as a result of winning the Desjardins business and several mandates with hospitality clients in the U.S. Yoon describes the new additions as “the missing pieces of the puzzle” to strengthen its offering and boost its presence in Toronto as its client roster grows. The Desjardins win has also resulted in several new hires in the agency’s Montreal home base.

Late last year, Bleublancrouge also helped form the Humanise Collective, a collection of agencies and pure-play shops that allow it to take a collaborative approach to client work and bring in a range of different expertise and service offerings.