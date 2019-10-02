FCB/Six wins the 2019 Strategy Awards Grand Prix The agency took the top prize for

The big winner at this year’s Strategy Awards gala – which followed the Marketing Evolution Summit (MES) in Toronto on Oct. 1 – was Black & Abroad and FCB/Six.

The brand and agency team took home the Grand Prix for “Go Back To Africa,” a campaign that combated online racism by turning a term of harassment into a call to action, using data and technology to create and target personalized campaign elements. Read this story to learn more about the strategy behind the work, as well as other winning campaigns that brought data-fueling insights to a whole new level.

Brands ranging from retailers to restaurants presented work that a jury of strategists and planners – both from agency and brand sides – evaluated based on their ability to lead in market success. Developed in association with APG Canada and an advisory board comprised of senior planning and marketing execs, the fourth annual awards celebrate the ideas that strategists contribute to effective campaigns.

The full list of winners can be found on the Strategy Awards website. More deep dives and insights from the winning work in other categories will be shared throughout the week.

Featured image by Matt Forsythe.