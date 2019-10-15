Jackman Reinvents names six new VPs New VP of strategy activation Brett Donald is among several hires and promotions within the agency's leadership team.

Jackman Reinvents has made a handful of new additions to its leadership, hiring and promoting from within to handle strategy, creative, business development and culture mandates within the growing agency.

Brett Donald (pictured, above) has been hired as VP, strategy activation. Donald comes from the client side, having most recently been assistant VP of marketing at Sun Life, but has also had senior roles at Tim Hortons, Hershey and Cadbury Schweppes. At Jackman, he will work with VP, digital activation Keefe Lee (who joined the agency in April) to lead in-market activation strategies for clients.

Earlier this year, previous VP, strategy activation Sandra Duff was promoted to a new role as SVP of strategy activation and operations.

Donald’s hiring comes amidst a number of recent promotions at Jackman, several of which cover senior roles at the agency. Creative director Bev Vaters (pictured, top left) has been promoted to VP, creative studio, leading strategic design and thought leadership for the agency’s project, with a focus on growing the creative team. She’ll work closely with Mike Kasprow (pictured, bottom left), who was hired as creative director in 2017 and has now been named VP, communications practice, leading creative and brand development for clients.

In addition, Marcelo Ceron has been named VP, brand strategy, while Mladen Svigir has been named VP, engagements, and will lead business development and growth strategy for Jackman.

Jackman has also hired Tammy Van Eck as VP, people development. Previously a freelance HR consultant who has also held roles at Loblaw and Bell, Van Eck has been tasked with developing new strategies for employee development. Supporting her will be Alexandra Swiech, who has been promoted to senior director of people development and will focus on culture, recruitment and retention.

The hires and promotions are in support of client and staff growth at Jackman, including an AOR assignment with Staples Canada.