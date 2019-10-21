MTY Group enlists Tam-Tam\TBWA The Montreal agency will handle all elements of new campaigns for the Mikes, Scores and Baton Rouge restaurant banners.

Tam-Tam\TBWA has picked up a new assignment with ever-expanding restaurant owner MTY Group.

Selected following a competitive bidding process, the agency will handle new campaigns for the company’s Mikes, Scores and Bâton Rouge casual dining banners. The assignment includes strategic planning, creative, media, digital and production.

All three of the brands in Tam-Tam\TBWA’s assignment were acquired by Montreal-based MTY last year when it bought out parent company Imvestcor. That continued a wave of acquisitions by MTY in recent years, and one of the first that saw it invest in casual dining brands outside of “food court” banners like Mr. Sub, Mucho Burrito, Manchu Wok, Vanellis and Thai Express.

In its Q3 results, released earlier this month, MTY Group reported a same store sales growth of 0.7% in Canada, 0.6% in the U.S. and a decline of 5.4% in international markets. However, the rapid pace at which the company has been pursuing new acquisitions – the most recent of which have included Jack’s Muskoka Grill, Allo Mon Coco, Yuzu Sushi and Papa Murphy’s – helped its quarterly sales top $1 billion for the first time, representing a 36% year-over-year growth. The company now operates over 80 banners globally, with only 22% of its stores operating in food courts.

This year, Tam-Tam\TBWA has also picked up new accounts with seniors rights organization FADOQ, investment fund Gestion Ferique, restaurant meat supplier Gourmet FT and the Armand-Frappier Museum.