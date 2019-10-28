Lg2 hires new ECD in Montreal R/GA's Nick Paget joins the agency as Marc Fortin takes a bigger-picture role within the office.

Lg2 has added to its creative leadership in Montreal, hiring R/GA’s Nick Paget as VP and ECD.

In addition to creative leadership duties for work done in Montreal, Paget will work closely with Julie Pilon, VP of account services, and report to partner and ECD Marc Fortin as part of the leadership team in Montreal.

Many of Paget’s duties were previously handled by Fortin, who until recently was working directly with clients even as his role within Lg2 grew; Paget’s hiring will allow Fortin to now take leadership over the entirety of the creative department in Montreal. Fortin also oversees the Montreal content team, which has been expanding this year.

Paget was most recently creative director and head of campaigns at R/GA London, where he worked for clients including Google and Nike. Prior to going to R/GA in 2015, Paget worked at Canadian agencies including CloudRaker, Sid Lee and The Hive.

On the client front, Lg2 once again renewed its mandate with Hydro Quebec in August.