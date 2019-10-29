Zulu Alpha Kilo makes a pair of leadership appointments Maxine Thomas joins as group strategy director, while Ola Stodulska is promoted into the new role of director of integrated production.

Pictured: Zulu Alpha Kilo’s director of integrated production, Ola Stodulska (left), and group strategy director, Maxine Thomas.

Zulu Alpha Kilo has made two additions to its senior leadership team.

Maxine Thomas has been hired as a group strategy director, while Ola Stodulska is promoted into the newly created position of director of integrated production.

Thomas most recently worked as a consultant with both clients and agencies, having spent most of her career in Canadian advertising shops. She served as a partner and head of strategy at Rethink for four years, and before that, held the same role at Taxi for sixteen years, where she first worked with Zulu founder and CCO Zak Mroueh on the Canadian Tire, WestJet and Viagra accounts.

In a release, Zulu president Mike Sutton said the agency is always looking to hire staff of Thomas’ caliber. “Her business vision has contributed significantly to some of the best known and effective brand campaigns of the past two decades.”

Stodulska, for her part, first joined Zulu in 2013 as a producer, eventually being named director of digital production and working on assignments for ParticipACTION and the Toronto-based Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. She has since been given production oversight across all disciplines and clients at the creative agency.

“Clients are looking for production efficiencies across all channels and having a strong champion of integrated production like Ola will allow the agency to be nimbler and deliver even greater value to them,” Sutton said.

The promotion and hire follows four senior promotions in the shop’s design, digital innovation and accounts departments in March, as well as a string of hires across disciplines in April.