Mosaic bolsters its creative ranks Group CD Laura Serra is among the recent additions to the agency as it continues to build a more holistic approach.

Mosaic is continuing to build out its creative roster with the hiring of four senior staff members.

Leading the new hires is group creative director Laura Serra, who will be handling work for clients including Google, Coca-Cola and Canopy Growth. She spent the last eight years with Narrative and Bensimon Byrne, where she most recently led creative on PR projects across digital, experiential, content and traditional advertising channels during her time at the two sister agencies.

Serra is taking over duties previously held by Jess Willis, who was promoted to VP and ECD earlier this year. Also joining the creative team is senior copywriter Dimitrios Koussioulas, who was most recently on the creative teams at Innocean and Publicis.

“I loved the idea of starting the creative process from the perspective of the consumer experience,” Serra said in an email to strategy. “Having worked in both advertising and PR, I wanted to dig deeper into experiential from the people who do it best and do it at scale.”

In the design department, Mosaic has added to its roster of design directors with the hiring of Oleg Portnoy, who has worked with clients including McDonald’s, Budweiser, Canopy Growth and the Toronto Raptors on the “We The North” branding during his time with Cossette, Anomaly and Sid Lee. Joining Portnoy on the design team is senior designer Jin Yu, who was most recently at Jacknife.

Typically known for shopper and experiential work, Mosaic has recently added to its creative ranks, both in response to client assignments that go beyond experiential and to be able to approach client challenges with a more holistic approach.