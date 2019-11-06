Publicis Toronto names new president Long-time staffer and former CMO Brett McIntosh takes on leadership of the office.

Publicis Toronto’s new president Brett McIntosh (left) with Publicis Canada CEO Duncan Bruce.

Publicis has looked within to find its new president in Toronto, naming Brett McIntosh to the leadership position.

In his new role, McIntosh will be responsible for the strategic vision, growth, operations and client relations for the creative agency’s Toronto office, reporting to Canadian CEO Duncan Bruce. He will also continue to work with the agency’s national executive team, which includes Bruce, Publicis Montreal president Rachelle Claveau, Nurun president Christian Ayotte, VP of digital Alister Adams and chairman Yves Gougoux.

Regarding his focus coming into the position, McIntosh says he will continue Publicis’ work on creating fully integrated experiences clients are looking for. In particular, he mentioned how the agency’s ability to deliver one-to-one communications at scale has been “supercharged” by addition of Epsilon, a data-driven marketing agency acquired by Publicis Groupe earlier this year. The holding company has spent the months following the acquisition integrating Epsilon’s capabilities into its global agency brands, pegging it as an opportunity to execute its strategy of creating more personalized communications and working on bigger-picture strategic problems with clients.

McIntosh has been with Publicis’s Canadian operations for 20 years, most recently as its CMO. He has also served as managing partner in both Toronto and Vancouver, and during his time on the agency’s client service team led accounts such as Rogers and FCA Chrysler.

McIntosh takes over the president’s position from Bryan Kane, who departed the agency in the summer to take on the president role at FCB Canada.

This year, Publicis has also named a new creative lead in Montreal, where it has been bringing its operations together with Publicis Groupe’s other agencies into a single office. New client wins this year include a digital- and experiential-focused assignment for the NFL, joining a roster that also includes Canada Post, Coca-Cola, Red Lobster, Sephora and RBC.