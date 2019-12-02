Juniper Park\TBWA hires new head of production Taxi veteran Steve Emmens will lead the integration of production disciplines across the agency.

Juniper Park\TBWA has made further investment into its production capabilities with the hiring of Steve Emmens as managing director of integrated production.

A new role at the agency, Emmens has been tasked with accelerating the integration of production disciplines at Juniper Park\TBWA, including video, print, digital and maker studio. To that end, he will be working closely with CCO Graham Lang and ECD Jenny Glover, as well as Lior Etziony, who was hired as executive producer of in-house production arm Bolt Content at the beginning of the year.

Emmens has spent the last eight years as head of integrated production at Taxi and its in-house production unit Clutch, where he helped produce work for brands including Canadian Tire, Mark’s, Telus, Audi and Kraft.

In February, Juniper Park also hired Nathalie Cusson as creative director and head design, a role that also includes duties as artistic director for Bolt Content.

Emmens’ hiring comes following 16 other hires across departments since September in response to new business wins, which include the North American launch of Major League Socks (formerly Babsocks), EPM Pharmaceuticals and others that the agency says will be announced in the new year. The new additions include account director Jessie Sweeney from Tribal Worldwide, director of digital strategy Helen Androlia from Innocean and associate data scientist Jay Lin. Those hires came following a shuffle on its leadership team in August.