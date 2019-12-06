King Ursa names head of strategy The Toronto agency hires Annie Bedard, following wins from Maple Lodge Farms and U.S.-based Cordura.

King Ursa has picked up a pair of new clients, which come following the hiring of Annie Bedard as head of the strategy for the Toronto-based shop.

Bedard will lead the strategy offering at King Ursa having spent nearly a decade as a digital strategist in Toronto and New York at Blast Radius, Critical Mass, OgilvyOne and, most recently, Jam3, where she worked on the Facebook, Google, Adidas, Nike and Unilever accounts, among others.

She arrives at a time of growth for the agency, which was founded four years ago and combines production, creative and consultancy services. It recently named Joanna McFarlane as its first director of digital analytics and insights.

Jam3 recently named a new head of strategy to fill the vacancy left by Bedard.

On the new business front, King Ursa has been selected as AOR for chicken products company Maple Lodge Farms. It will lead digital work for both Maple Lodge’s title brand and its Zabiha Halal business, with the goal of building awareness and driving consideration. Media duties have been assigned to Media Dimensions, while creative will continue to be led by Riddoch Communications, which has been Maple Lodge’s agency partner for the last 19 years, according to a press release.

King Ursa has also picked up a new account with a global mandate. The agency is developing a first masterbrand campaign for Cordura, a branded fabric used in high-performance gear and apparel products, that will roll out across the U.S. and the U.K. in January. The work will run across digital and social channels.

Outside of those new accounts, King Ursa currently works with The Beer Store, Moosehead Breweries, Timberland, Lone Star Texas Grill and, more recently, U.S.-based Pearson and Invista, a fiber and resin company.