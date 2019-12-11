New products, stores and shopper marketing: round-up

Beyond Meat brings Beyond Beef to Canada

Starting today, Beyond Meat will begin to offer its Beyond Beef products in Canada, the first market outside of the U.S. The product, made from what the brand describes as “simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten,” is being released because of what founder and CEO Ethan Brown calls a “tremendous response from Canadians who are interested in our plant-based proteins.”

This past summer, Beyond Meat entered the Canadian retail market with the launch of the Beyond Burger and in less than six months, distribution grew to more than 4,000 stores.

Hershey’s bakes with Canadian Living partners

Hershey’s shopper marketing team partnered with Canadian Living’s holiday issue along with its traditional baking partners (Smuckers, Robin Hood, Kelloggs and McCormicks) to develop in-store display support and POS/recipe booklets with Canadian Living-generated recipes and content. Hershey will also have its recipes and content included for the first time in the Canadian Living holiday baking issue, and will demo Chipits chocolate chips baked in store.

Lauren de Wal, shopper marketing manager for Hershey’s, tells strategy that the partnership between the brands is about how baking drives inspiration this time of year. She says Canadian Living developed all of the photography and the recipes for the partnership this year, which Hershey’s is leveraging for in-store POS. Displays are placed together in groupings in-store to create “solution centres for baking,” she says. De Wal adds that the holidays are a key period for the brand, and that Hershey chose to “heavy up our investment during the season.”

In November, Hershey announced the opening of Canada’s first Hershey’s Kitchens in downtown Toronto, an interactive cookie bake shop where consumers can create custom cookies in partnership with gourmet cookie company, Sweet Flour Bake Shop.