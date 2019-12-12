Flowr picks Zerotrillion as AOR The creative shop will develop a brand platform and advertising for the cannabis producer's flagship recreational brand.

Zerotrillion has been appointed creative AOR for cannabis producer The Flowr Corporation.

The shop – which has offices in Amsterdam and Toronto – will develop a brand platform, identity and national marketing campaigns for the Canadian company’s flagship recreational cannabis line, Flowr. A relaunch campaign for the brand is expected to land early next year.

Zerotrillion was selected following a competitive pitch that included agencies based in London, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Nicole Wolff, brand director at Flowr, led the pitch and selection process. She arrived at the company in August after leading the above-premium portfolio at Molson Coors.

In a statement, Alexandre Jalleau, SVP of marketing at The Flowr Corporation, noted that Zerotrillion had quickly understood the essence of the brand and its history and was able to “deliver the story of where our brand is going in the future.” He described the shop as having “creative ambition as great as our own.”

Zerotrillion opened shop in January and is led by CEO Alex Paquin and global creative director Adam Fierman, the former execs of Amsterdam-based creative agency Nomads. Offering the full-suite of creative services, including advertising, digital, brand strategy and identity, product design, sponsorship and content and film production, it focuses on developing creative with a high production value.

Flowr is headquartered in Toronto, though – like other Canadian producers that have been looking to become leaders in the global medical and recreational cannabis markets – its operations span Canada, Europe and Australia.