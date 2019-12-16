Faux fur store hosts faux sale Furious Fur uses savings-inspired language to draw attention to plight of animals used in the fur trade.

Call them “faux sale” signs.

Imitation fur brand Furious Fur is using giant signs with lettering reminiscent of other kind of sales in its campaign creative, but drawing attention to saving animals instead of saving dollars.

The campaign, led by agency Zulu Alpha Kilo, created a blowout savings event, but with announcements like “save up to 25 species” and “save up to 80 lives,” to draw attention to the millions of animals killed annually in the fur trade.

“Wild Savings” was featured in Furious Fur’s downtown Toronto location (seen above), which is also the first dedicated retail space for the company, founded in 2017 by mother-daughter duo Philippa and Samantha Madigan.

“The challenge with buying a faux fur online is that you can’t trust the quality,” according to co-founder Samantha Madigan. “This campaign was the perfect way to draw people in so they could see for themselves how authentic these furs feel.”

The target audience, according to the release, is younger, ethically-conscious consumers, making the city’s Queen Street West area the perfect location for the fur company to that demographic.

According to George Ault, ACD at Zulu Alpha Kilo, nearly three quarters of millennial consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products.

“Some may be disappointed there’s no sale, we hope most will applaud the message,” he says.

According to a statement on the company site, Furious Fur believes in “making a difference through ethical, socially conscious choices” and that donations are made annually to PETA and other animal rights organizations worldwide. Outside of its own store, the company sells its furs through HBC and other retail partners.

A number of fashion retail brands have recently decided to go fur-free, including Prada and Gucci. However, there has been an uptick in overall demand thanks to high-profile fur-trimmed parka brands, though Canada Goose – a leader in the category – has emphasized its connection to Canada’s north by supporting traditional sewing methods of Inuit peoples, to whom animal fur and skins hold cultural and practical importance.