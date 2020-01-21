Bond Brand Loyalty hires new president PwC's Brian McLean joins to support the loyalty and customer experience agency's plans for global expansion.

Bond Brand Loyalty has hired PwC global leader Brian McLean as its president as it looks to expand its loyalty and customer experience capabilities on a global scale.

As president of Bond, McLean will be focused on continuing to develop the company’s offering, which is centred in the customer experience and loyalty management space, helping to optimize it and scale it to global markets. McLean will also have a key role in developing the company’s culture and employee skills and leadership abilities.

McLean will be joining Bond with more than 12 years at PwC. After leading the consultancy’s in Canada, he took on a global role in 2016, leading its management consulting practice. He also brings executive experience from IBM and CGI.

His first day with the company is April 1. McLean will report to Bond’s CEO Bob Macdonald, who will be focused on the company’s strategic vision, culture, growth and market expansion. Global expansion has been a key priority for Bond since management bought the company back from former parent Maritz in 2015, and Macdonald says adding McLean to the company’s leadership will help support those goals.

In addition to its well-known market research about the loyalty space, Bond provides marketing services, data-driven tech platforms and design capabilities related to both loyalty and customer experience. The company says demand for these services is growing, motivating the global expansion. Last fall, Bond opened a new office in Detroit – adding to its presence in Toronto and New York – and says announcements about new client growth and recent acquisitions will be made in the near future.